Robert S. Nester Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-5884
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ben Salem U.C.C.
1965 Church Hill Road
Lehighton, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ben Salem U.C.C.
1965 Church Hill Road
Lehighton, PA
Lawrence A. Nothstein


1933 - 2019
Lawrence A. Nothstein Obituary
Lawrence A. Nothstein
Lawrence A. Nothstein, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, 86, of New Ringgold, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
Born Wednesday, Sept. 20, 1933, the son of the late Andrew and Katie E. (Kemmerer) Nothstein.
He was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years on June 4, 2019, Darlene K. (Balliet) Nothstein; a son, Glenn T. Nothstein; and two sisters, Gladys M. Baus-man and Pauline Cunfer. Surviving are sons, Gary L. Nothstein, and his wife, Patricia Jo, and Daryl W. Nothstein, and his wife, Terri, both of New Ringgold; daughters, Karen Fritzinger, wife of Dennis, of New Ringgold, and Patricia Ann Nothstein of Tamaqua; sisters, Thelma Smith of Lehighton, and Betty Nothstein of Lehighton; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Lehighton High School. Larry was a member of Ben Salem U.C.C. of Lehighton, having served on the cemetery committee for many years.
He worked at Bethlehem Steel for 38 years, retiring in 1986.
Larry farmed and raised livestock on his farm in West Penn Township. During down times at the steel, Larry worked at Schaffers Lumber Yard of New Ringgold. Larry served on the New Mahoning School House Preservation Committee.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Ben Salem U.C.C. 1965 Church Hill Road Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael McGowan to officiate. Friends may call in church of Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in parish cemetery, Lehighton.
Memorials in his name to the church, P.O. Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Larry may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 24, 2019
