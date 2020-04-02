Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Lawrence Davis Jr. Obituary
Lawrence
Davis Jr.
Lawrence "Shook" Davis Jr., 91, of Susquehanna Drive, Jim Thorpe, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Ghretta Davis in Philadelphia. He had been married to the late Rev. Lula M. (Chambers) Davis until her passing in 2005.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Lawrence Davis Sr. and Mini (Lucas) Davis.
He lived in Darlington, SC.
He graduated from Mayo High School, SC, before joining the U.S. Army for two years. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam War retiring as a staff sergeant after serving in the mil-itary for over 20 years.
He was then employed as a building engineer at the former Raddison Suites and Palace Hotel in Center City, Philadelphia before his retirement.
He enjoyed building furniture, reading and being around his grandchildren.
He is survived by nine children; three sisters; 43 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grand-children; and many nieces and nephews.
Service: Due to the current restrictions, all services are private. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 2, 2020
