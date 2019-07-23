Lawrence E. Moyer

Lawrence E. Moyer, 79, of Lewistown Valley, died on July 21, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Judith (Merkel) Moyer, to whom he was married 55 years.

Born in Tamaqua, on July 17, 1940, Larry was the son of the late Clarence and Anna (Reinert) Moyer.

A 1957 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he worked for the Hamburg Foundry until his retirement in 2008.

Larry was a member of Zion Church, Lewistown Valley, where he, along with his wife Judy, volunteered at church fundraisers and the preschool.

Larry was a member of the New England Fire Company. He was a great handyman and jack of all trades.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, he is survived by wife, Judy; sons, Daniel Moyer, and his wife Ray Anne, Leonard Moyer, and his wife Traci, and Diamond Moyer, and his fiancée Amber, all of the Lewistown Valley; grandchildren, Brianne Moyer, Zachary Moyer and Sabrina Moyer; sister, Shirley Miller of Tamaqua; and several nephews and nieces.

A sister, Katherine Miller, preceded him in death.

Service: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Zion Church, Valley Road, Lewistown Valley, with Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Interment in Zion Church Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials in Lawrence's name may be made to the Zion Church, Lewistown Valley, 489 Valley Road, Tamaqua PA 18252; or to the New England Fire Company, 7 Miller Lane, Tamaqua PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua. Published in Times News on July 23, 2019