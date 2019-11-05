|
Lawrence W. Hartranft
Lawrence W. Hartranft, 72, of Tamaqua, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Larizzio) Hartranft. They were married 34 years.
Lawrence worked at Bethlehem Steel prior to retiring and was a graduate of Marian High School and was currently a member of St. John XXII Parish, Tamaqua.
He was the son of Clarence and Lee Grace Hartranft.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter Rachel Ramson, and her husband Eric, and his grandchildren Matthew and Hailey Ramson, of Bangor.
Service: Friends may call at the Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, on Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow in 1:30 p.m. in St. John XXIII, Pine Street, Tamaqua. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Published in Times News on Nov. 5, 2019