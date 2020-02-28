|
|
Mrs. Leaffie L.
Knadler
Mrs. Leaffie L. Knadler, 86, of West Penn Township, died on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale. She was the widow of George R. Knadler. They were married for 60 years before his passing on Aug. 12, 2012.
Prior to retiring, she was employed by the former Atlas Powder Co., Reynolds. She previously was employed at a garment factory and as a waitress.
Born in Walker Township, she was a daughter of the late David and Mabel (Breiner) Lorah.
She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed taking care of her home, gardening and helping at craft shows with her granddaughter, Ann, and her family business, AJ Fogel Farm.
Surviving are a son Richard, and his wife, Nancy, of Tamaqua; a brother Harrison of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Marsha, wife of Tony Thomas, and Ann, wife of Jeff Fogel, both of Lehighton; six grandchildren, Andy and Jesse Fogel and Alex, Olivia, Lorah and Kailee Thomas; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Lorah of Tamaqua and Irene Koch of New Ringgold; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by six brothers, Herman, Carl, Walter "Pit," David "Jim," William "Billy" and Allen; and five sisters, Margareth Lorah, Messida Hamm, Minerva Zellner, Evelyn Urban and Violet "Tootie" Snyder.
Service: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Cindy White officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and 9:30-10:30 Monday, March 2. Contributions in her name may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 28, 2020