Lee A.
Costenbader Sr.
Lee A. Costenbader Sr., 55, of Lower Smith Gap Road, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, died suddenly Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton, after being stricken at home.
He was the husband of Joyce D. (Brearman) Costenbader since Dec. 12, 1987.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Ronald R. Sr. and Roseann A. (Christman) Costenbader.
Lee was an owner/operator of his own excavating business for the last 32 years.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be sadly missed by all.
Survivors: Wife, Joyce; daughter, Kristen A., wife of Lee Mertz, of Palmerton; sons, Lee A. Jr., and wife Ashley, and Jared M. Sr., and wife Kortney, all of Palmerton; eight grandchildren, Zoei, Maxx, Kyleigh, Lee III, Kali, Isabella, Loretta and Jared Jr.; sister, Renee Costenbader, and companion, Kevin Anthony, of Palmerton; brothers, Ronald R. Jr., of Lehighton, Tim, and wife Penny, of Walnutport, Tom, and wife Becky, Jamie, and wife Sherry, Phil and wife Melissa, Pat, and wife Maria, Jason, Troy, and wife Jackie, and Eric, and wife Jenelle, all of Palmerton; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, David in 2018.
Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be private family funeral services only. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Diabetes Association of Lehigh Valley, 501 N. 17th Street, Suite #212, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Times News on Apr. 29, 2020