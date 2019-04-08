Resources More Obituaries for Leland Lutz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leland J. Lutz

Leland J. Lutz, 95, formerly of Orono, Maine died peacefully March 23, 2019 at The Plymouth Nursing facility in Redlands, Calif.

He was born in Tama-

qua on July 3, 1923, the son of James A. and Helen (Miller) Lutz.

He graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1941, graduated from Penn State University in Chemical Engineering in 1944, worked for Goodyear Tire in the lab during the war, met and married Bettymae Gyger (deceased) in 1946 in her home town of Ottawa, Ill.

He received his Masters and PhD in Chemical Engineering from Ohio State University in 1951.

He had three children, James J. of Bangor, Maine (1947), Karen L. Benbrook of Enterprise, Ore. (1951) and John F. of Paris, France (1958).

He was a member of many groups and organizations affiliated with his work at Goodyear, Olin- Matheson, FMC Corp. and John Brown, Ltd., London. He and Bettymae lived in Ohio, New York, Maine, New Jersey, Alabama, Arizona, Maryland, Texas, Connecticut, Arizona and California and overseas in The Hague, Netherlands. He retired in 1983 and moved to Orono, Maine. He traveled all over the world both for business and pleasure visiting every continent except Antarctica. He was a member of the Orono Kiwanis and The Sons of The American Revolution. In the last 10 years, he found a new life in California with Carol Burgess and spent time traveling, playing bridge, working in community theater, and making many more friends. He enjoyed the family camp in Lowell, Maine, and loved fishing and boating wherever he lived.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Charles Benbrook, and Eric Tolbert as well as seven grandchildren; James Devon Lutz and his wife, Elaine, of Plymouth, Mass.; John Darren Lutz of Plymouth, Mass.; Rebecca Ruth Lutz and her partner, Amber Morin, of Glenburn, Maine; Seth Lutz Ellis of Riggins, Idaho and Ninilchik, Alaska; Zacary Lutz Ellis and his wife, Jennifer, of Homer, Alaska; Erin Constance Lutz and her husband, Tim Epley, of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; Alexander Lutz and his wife, Jennifer, of Vienna, Va., expecting a boy in July; four great-grandchildren, Molly Grace Lutz (12), Abigail Mae Lutz (10), and Jillian Patricia Lutz (8) all of Plymouth, Mass; and Bodhi Epley (8 months) of Lake Elsinore, Calif. Lee enjoyed good health right up to the end of his life.

A private celebration of his life was held at the Redlands Country Club on March 29 with family and friends. His was a "Life well led" and his influence on his friends and family will live on. Published in Times News on Apr. 8, 2019