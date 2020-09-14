1/
Lemuel B. Gallagher
1928 - 2020
Lemuel B. Gallagher
Lemuel B. Gallagher, 92, formerly of Lansford and Beltzville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Maple Shade Meadows Assisted Living, Nesquehoning.
He worked in construction for several local contractors and last worked with his brother for the John Gallagher Roofing & Home Building Business.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Hugh and Lena (Foulk) Gallagher.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Lemuel was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are a sister Patricia, wife of James Klingler of Summit Hill; a brother John, and his wife, Lorraine, of Walnutport; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Hugh and Francis; and four sisters, Mary Estle, Margaret Roberts, Ruth Lipyanic and Ann Boyer.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of the family. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, White Bear Summit Hill. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Contributions in his name may be made to St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 14, 2020.
