1/1
Leo Allen Zavitsky Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Allen
Zavitsky Jr.
Leo Allen Zavitsky Jr., 53, of Edgemont Ave., Palmerton, passed away at his home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was the fiancé of Kate K. Lueders.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Leo Allen Sr. and Mary Ann (Hartner) Zavitsky.
He had been employed for many years at the AZR Co. in Palmerton.
Leo loved spending time with Kate and his red-nosed pitbull, Zoey Marie. Together, they loved going for long scenic rides.
He also enjoyed listening to the oldies, antiques, his old cars and the outdoors.
He was a wonderful guy, who would give you the shirt off his back.
In addition to his fiancee', he is survived by his children, Shyan and Dakota Zavitsky; his step-children, Nicole Frace and Kyle Otto; seven step-grandchildren; two siblings; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother.
Services: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating. Call from noon to 1 p.m.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved