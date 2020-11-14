Leo Allen

Zavitsky Jr.

Leo Allen Zavitsky Jr., 53, of Edgemont Ave., Palmerton, passed away at his home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was the fiancé of Kate K. Lueders.

Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Leo Allen Sr. and Mary Ann (Hartner) Zavitsky.

He had been employed for many years at the AZR Co. in Palmerton.

Leo loved spending time with Kate and his red-nosed pitbull, Zoey Marie. Together, they loved going for long scenic rides.

He also enjoyed listening to the oldies, antiques, his old cars and the outdoors.

He was a wonderful guy, who would give you the shirt off his back.

In addition to his fiancee', he is survived by his children, Shyan and Dakota Zavitsky; his step-children, Nicole Frace and Kyle Otto; seven step-grandchildren; two siblings; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother.

Services: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating. Call from noon to 1 p.m.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home.





