Leo J.

Pedron Jr.

Leo J. Pedron Jr., 70, of Tuscarora, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Ruth (Houser) Pedron, to whom he would have been married 46 years on Sunday.

Born in Pottsville, Leo was a son of the late Leo Sr. and Anne (Raymond) Pedron.

A 1966 graduate of Marian High School, he served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

Leo was a heavy equipment operator who worked on highway construction projects.

He was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua; American Legion C.H. Berry Post No. 173, Tamaqua; International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542; and a past member of the United Mine Workers.

In addition to his wife Ruth, Leo is survived by son, Leo J. Pedron III, and his wife Nicolene, of Kutztown; a granddaughter, Kellcey Pedron; brother, Robert Pedron, and his wife Betty, of Tuscarora; sisters, MaryAnn Zelinsky of Tuscarora and Joanne Rowlands, and her husband Tom, of Tamaqua; a nephew; two nieces; two great-nephews; and a great-niece.

Services: will be private at the convenience of the family.