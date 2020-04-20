|
Leo L. Pudvah
Leo L. Pudvah passed away peacefully with his wife of 62 years, Marian Pudvah, by his side on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Leo was born on July 27, 1936, in Barton, Vermont, where he was raised by his parents along with his brothers Charles and John.
He served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1957.
Leo spent 30 years working as a yard master at the Bethlehem Steel PB&E railroad.
Leo and Marian were married on Dec. 28, 1957, and had four daughters. Leo was always quick with a warm greeting, genuine smile, and if one was lucky, one of his world-renowned hugs. To know him was to love him.
Leo is survived by his wife Marian Pudvah of Lehighton; his daughters Dianne Goworoski, and husband Robert, of Palmerton, Sharee Pudvah, and husband Charles Pollock, of Lehighton, Donna Rodriguez of Lehighton, and Renee Smith of Jim Thorpe; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Pudvah, of Barton, Vermont.
Service: A celebration of life to be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers and cards, donations can be made to Lehighton UVO, c/o 314 Veterans Drive, Lehighton, 18235.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 20, 2020