Leo L. Strohl, 73, of Preachers Camp Road, Lehighton, Towamensing Township, died peacefully on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Bartholomew) Strohl since May 11, 1974.

He was a Euclid truck dr-iver for Lehigh Asphalt until retiring in 2010. Previously he worked as a pipefitter for the former New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton, and for the Andreas Sand Quarry.

Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Robert and Sally Ann (Frable) Strohl.

He was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trachsville, and a life member of the Lehighton Volunteer Fire Company.

Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Michelle Goodhile of Weissport and Christine, wife of Jim Hanby of Zion Grove, Schuylkill County; a son, Lonnie Strohl of Weissport; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Perma Berger of Palmerton; and three brothers, Sterling and Rodney, and his wife, LuAnn, both of Lehighton, and Paul, and his wife, Dorothea, of Palmerton.

He was also predeceased by three brothers, Delano, Willard and Curley.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. Con-tributions in his name may be made to the St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakleslee Blvd. Drive East, Lehighton, PA 18235.