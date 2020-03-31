|
|
In Loving Memory of my Dad Leo Strohl (Butchy)
on his birthday March 31
Happy Birthday To My Daddy in Heaven
My memories of you, I treasure
so precious and so dear
Dad you meant the world to me
I wish you were still here..
My sadness is relentless
Nothing can ease the pain
Until I take my final breath
Then I will see you again.
But on this very special day
I'll think of you and be glad
That I have the fondest memories
Being "A daddy's girl" and hanging out with my dad.
Happy Birthday Daddy
Love and Miss you Dad
Daughter Michele
Published in Times News on Mar. 31, 2020