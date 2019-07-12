Leon L. Eckhart

Leon L. Eckhart, 68, of Summit Hill, formerly of Lehighton, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in his resi-dence.

Prior to retir-ing, he was a carpen-ter for various contractors in the eastern Pennsylvania region.

Born in Nis Hollow, Mahoning Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 1950, he was a son of the late Allen and Agnes (Ziegler) Eckhart.

He served our country with the U.S. Army Airborne during the Vietnam War, having attained the rank of SP4. Leon was a three-time recipient of the Purple Heart Medal and also the Combat Infantryman's Badge after engaging the enemy during the Vietnam War. He was also the recipient of the Parachute Badge and the Vietnam Service Medal.

Leon was a member of Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashfield; American Legion Post 314 and its Vietnam Last Man's Club, Lehighton; the Egypt V.F.W.; , Chapter 7, Allentown; the Coaldale Rod & Gun Club; and the Lansford Italian Club.

He was a life member of Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1 and the V.F.W. Post, both of Lehighton, and the Lansford AMVETS Post.

Surviving are two sisters, his twin, Lena, wife of Stephen Carey in Florida, and Mary Arnold of Perkasie; two brothers, Teddy L. of Nis Hollow and Timothy M., and his companion, Judy Sist, of Mahoning Valley; and nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and Richard.

Service: Military graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, with Emma Weaver SALM officiating and joint full military honors under the direction of Lehighton UVO and Vietnam Veterans of Carbon County. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the American Legion Post 314 Memorial Fund, 314 Veterans Ave., Lehighton, PA 18235.