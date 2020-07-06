1/1
Leona M. Kates
Leona Mae Kates
Leona Mae (Bossons) Kates, 76, of Jim Thorpe, died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the wife of the late Earl R. Kates, who passed in 2012.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Laurene Bossons.
She retired from Split Rock Lodge, Lake Harmony. While employed there she managed the housekeeping department.
Leona enjoyed going to flea markets, community fairs and spending time with her friends at Burger King.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna, wife of Joseph Corrocher, of Jim Thorpe, and Amanda Sherman, of Allentown; her son, Scott Kates, husband of Tammy, of Weatherly; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and her companion, Bill of New Jersey.
She predeceased by her son, Stevie Kates. husband of Terri Kates of Jim Thorpe
Service: Memorial service, 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating. Memorial visitation 12-1 p.m. Masks must be worn. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Church Road, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.


Published in Times News on Jul. 6, 2020.
Published in Times News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
JUL
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
