Leonard L. Hoppes
Leonard L. "Lenny" Hoppes, 69, of Lehighton, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Manor Care, Bethlehem.
Lenny owned and operated Mahoning Valley Meat, Lehighton, for over 35 years.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Leon C. and Anna E. (Fiderak) Hoppes.
He was
of the Catholic faith and was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
He was a fan of NASCAR racing and the Oakland Raiders. He was a member of the Andreas VFW Post No. 5069 and the West Penn Township Lions Club, where he received their highest honor, the Melvin Jones Fellowship.
Lenny is survived by a brother, Donald S., and his wife Patricia, of Tamaqua; a sister, JoAnn M., wife of Robert Barndt, of Souderton; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Service: A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, with Pastor James G. Dean officiating. Friends may call on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. with the Lions Club service at 1:30 p.m. and the VFW service at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave. Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Times News on Nov. 7, 2019