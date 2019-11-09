|
Leonard L. Hoppes
Leonard L. "Lenny" Hoppes, 69, of Lehighton, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Manor Care, Bethlehem.
He owned and operated Mahon-ing Valley Meat, Lehighton, for over 35 years.
Born in Coaldale, he was the son of the late Leon C. and Anna E. (Fiderak) Hoppes.
Lenny was of the Catholic faith. He was an Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. And he was a fan of NASCAR racing and the Oakland Raiders.
He was a member of the Andreas Post #5069 and the West Penn Township Lions Club, where he received their highest honor, the Melvin Jones Fellowship.
Lenny is survived by a brother, Donald S. and his wife, Patricia, of Tamaqua; a sister, JoAnn M., wife of Robert Barndt, of Souderton; aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews.
Services: A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold, with Pastor James G. Dean officiating. Friends may call on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. with the Lions Club service at 1:30 p. m. and the service at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave. Taylor, PA 18517.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 9, 2019