Leonard Skorinko
Leonard Skorinko, 87, of Princeton Avenue in Palmerton, died suddenly in his home on the morning of April 15, 2020.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Frank and Julia (Jarinko) Skorinko.
Leonard was employed as an elementary teacher for the Northern Lehigh School District in Slatington.
He was a 1950 graduate of Palmerton High School and later graduated with his teaching credentials from Kutztown State Teachers College.
Leonard served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Korea. He enjoyed hiking and golfing.
His survivors include his brother, George Skorinko of Berkeley Heights, Union County, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Ellen Mihalik and Martha Skorinko; and brother, Walter Skorinko.
Service: Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions can be made in Leonard's name to the .
Published in Times News on Apr. 18, 2020