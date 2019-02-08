Brother

Leroy E. Leibenguth

Brother Leroy E. Leibenguth, 87, of Mahoning Valley, was called off from labor on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at St. Luke's Hospital. Lehighton. He was the husband of Kathryn L. (Heptner) Leibenguth. They were married for 36 years on May 22, 2018.

Born in East Penn Township on Thursday, Nov. 12, 1931, he was a son of the late Warren and Luella (Muthard) Bowman.

He served our country with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam wars with 20½ years of service.

Prior to his retirement he was employed as a plant manager at Kovatch Corporation, Nesquehoning. Leroy was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mahoning Valley.

He was a 50-year member of Lehighton F&AM Lodge No. 621 where he served as worshipful master in 1996. He was currently the Worthy Patron of the Gnaden Huetten Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.

He held memberships with Lehigh Consistory, Valley of Allentown, and the Rajah Shrine, Reading.

He served as the Mahoning Township Zoning Board officer and held a membership with the Mahoning Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

An avid hunter/outdoorsman, he held a membership at Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Sandra, wife of Michael Palinchak, of Mahoning Valley, and Jeanette, wife of David Bowman, of East Penn Township; three sons, Robert Leibenguth of California, Paul F. Simmons, and his wife Sheila, of East Penn Township, and Michael Simmons, and his wife Debra, of Lehighton; two sisters, Sandra, wife of Dale Miller, of Tamaqua, and Eleanor Stein of East Penn Township; a brother, Robert Bowman of Lehighton; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Elaine Sheckler; a brother, Arthur Bowman; and a son, Charles Simmons.

Service: Masonic memorial services will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, followed by Order of Eastern Star memorial services followed by funeral services officiated by the Rev. John Hazel, followed by military honors under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO. Call 9-11 a.m. Monday. The interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Lehighton F&AM Lodge No. 621; or Gnaden Huetten Chapter Order of The Eastern Star, 145 North 7th St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary