1/1
LeRoy W. Coleman Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy William Coleman Sr.
LeRoy William Coleman Sr., 76, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 16, at his residence. He was the husband of Carol A. (Steigerwalt) Coleman. They were married for 52 years on Aug. 31.
Born in Walcksville-Franklin Township, on Thursday, July 20, 1944, he was a son of the late Thomas and Bertha (Ahner) Cole-man.
He served our country in Viet-nam in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
An electrician by trade, he most recently was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot as an electrical technician.
He was a member of Saint Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Weissport, the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Co., and the Big Creek Grange 1559.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Elizabeth Kromer of Kunkletown, and Vickie, wife of James Malloy Jr., of Lehighton; three sons, LeRoy W. Coleman Jr., and his wife Amy, of Lehighton, Jason Coleman of Schwenksville, and Oliver Kromer of Lehighton; three sisters, Elaine, wife of Maynard Ahner, of Lehighton, Althea, wife of Clark Schoenberger, of Lehighton, and Joan, wife of Delroy Kreiser, of Lehighton; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, with one on the way; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Nevin, Duane and Maynard Coleman.
Services: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael A. Frost officiating. Call 8:30 to 10 a.m. Interment following the services in Saint Matthew's Cemetery, North Weissport, with the Lehighton Area UVO conducting full military honors. COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Facemasks are mandatory. Please limit your time with the family during the visitation so others attending the visitation will have ample time to convey their sympathies as well.
Memorial contri-butions in his name may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 222 Church St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved