LeRoy William Coleman Sr.
LeRoy William Coleman Sr., 76, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 16, at his residence. He was the husband of Carol A. (Steigerwalt) Coleman. They were married for 52 years on Aug. 31.
Born in Walcksville-Franklin Township, on Thursday, July 20, 1944, he was a son of the late Thomas and Bertha (Ahner) Cole-man.
He served our country in Viet-nam in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
An electrician by trade, he most recently was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot as an electrical technician.
He was a member of Saint Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Weissport, the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Co., and the Big Creek Grange 1559.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Elizabeth Kromer of Kunkletown, and Vickie, wife of James Malloy Jr., of Lehighton; three sons, LeRoy W. Coleman Jr., and his wife Amy, of Lehighton, Jason Coleman of Schwenksville, and Oliver Kromer of Lehighton; three sisters, Elaine, wife of Maynard Ahner, of Lehighton, Althea, wife of Clark Schoenberger, of Lehighton, and Joan, wife of Delroy Kreiser, of Lehighton; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, with one on the way; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Nevin, Duane and Maynard Coleman.
Services: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael A. Frost officiating. Call 8:30 to 10 a.m. Interment following the services in Saint Matthew's Cemetery, North Weissport, with the Lehighton Area UVO conducting full military honors. COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Facemasks are mandatory. Please limit your time with the family during the visitation so others attending the visitation will have ample time to convey their sympathies as well.
Memorial contri-butions in his name may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 222 Church St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.