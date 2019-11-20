|
|
Lester M. Kintz
Lester M. "Chubby" Kintz, 85, of Lehighton, died on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband of Kathleen (Neeb) Kintz. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniv-ersary on Feb. 21, 2019.
Prior to retir-ing, he was em-ployed by Nev-in Rem-aley, Wally Putkowski, East Penn Trucking, former Raymond Moulthrop Railroad Contractor and the Franklin Township Maintenance Department, all of Lehighton; the former Keystone Lamp Factory, Slatington; and he and his wife owned and operated the former Kintz Gas Station, Union Hill.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Kermit and Shirley (DaCosta) Kintz.
He was of the Protestant faith.
Chubby was a pleasure to be around and he was instilled with a very strong work ethic. He was one of the founding members of the Franklin Township Fire Co. and a member of the Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1, Lehighton.
Surviving in addition to his widow are three sons, Lester, and his wife, Karen, of Palmerton, Robert, and his wife, Dolores, of Lehighton, and William of Franklin Township; a daughter, Diane Mertz of Lehighton; a stepson, Frank Taschler in Florida; a stepbrother, Manuel DaCosta of Lehighton; three stepsisters, Marie "Bonnie," wife of Dave Ronemus of Nesquehoning, Susan, wife of James Drosdak in Maryland, and Barbara Henry in Florida; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Olga Kintz; a great-grandson, Leo Patrick Clements III; his son's companion, Mary Jayne Eisley; a stepbrother, John Kintz; and three stepsisters, Paula DeGilio, Janet Houser and Doris Kusko.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Franklin Heights Memorial Park, East Weissport. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Contributions in his name may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 20, 2019