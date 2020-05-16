|
Lester T. Greenzweig
Lester T. Greenzweig, 83, of Main Street, Parryville, died early morning on May 12, 2020, at Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton.
He was the husband of Geraldine M. (Walk) Greenz-weig since June 3, 1961.
Born in Andreas, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Roy A. and Edith M. (Steigerwalt) Greenzweig.
Lester worked as a set-up man for the former Keystone Lamp Co. in Slatington for 33 years. After that, he was employed as a machine operator for Vic's Time in Palmerton for eight years and retired in 1998.
He was a graduate of the Lehighton High School, where he was a star basketball player.
Lester was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Parryville. He was a life member and past president of the Parryville Volunteer Fire Co. He was also a member of the Slatington Moose Lodge and Skeet Club, where he enjoyed playing poker.
His survivors include his wife; son, Kevin L. and Jessica of Parryville; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Josephine Shepherd, and a brother, Marvin.
Services: Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be a private family graveside service. Interment in Parryville Cemetery, Centre Street in Parryville. Arrangements made by Miller Funeral Home in Lehighton.
Contributions may be made to St. Peter's UCC Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 183, Parryville, PA 18244.
Online condolences may be given at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 16, 2020