Lewis Kolek

Lewis KolekLewis Kolek, 89, of E. Fireline Road, Parryville, died peacefully late Sunday evening, Oct. 4, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of Virginia M. (Green) Kolek since July 30, 1955.Born in Parry-ville, he was a son of the late Michael and Helen (Szedloszki) Kolek.Lewis was employed in the rolling mill and maintenance department of the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation for over 30 years, retiring in 1992.Previously, he worked for Fairyland Farms, Lehighton, Trexler Orchards, Schnecksville, Sciota Stone Quarry, and the R&R Toy Company, Pen Argyl.He was a member of the Jehovah Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Lehighton-Tamaqua congregation.An Army veteran, Korea era, he served in Germany and achieved the rank of Pfc.Lewis enjoyed music, especially country, blue grass, and polka, eventually traveling to Nashville and Branson. He enjoyed small engine repair, wood working, flea markets, fairs, family picnics and reminiscing about the history and train activity in the area.Survivors: Wife; daughters, Louise, wife of Thomas A. Polk II, of Lehighton, and Diane Renninger of Billings, MT; sons, David, and wife Karen, of Palmerton, and Bobby, and wife Tammy, of Jamestown, Mahoning Township; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, great-great-grandson, Austin, numerous nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by infant twin sons, sisters, Mary Sounders, Sophie Peckus, Agnes George; and brothers, John and Michael.Services: 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Call, 10-11 a.m., Friday. Interment, Parryville Cemetery, Centre Street. Online condolences atContributions: Jehovah Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Tamaqua-Lehighton congregation; or the Carbon County Friends of Animals.