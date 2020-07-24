Lewis M. FlexerLewis M. Flexer, 75, of Parryville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 22, in his home.He worked as a shipping supervisor for the former New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton, for 32 years until retiring.Lewis served honorably in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War.He was an avid hunter and a loyal fan of both the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR.Born in Parryville, Lewis was a son of the late Lewis A. and Marian E. (Blose) Flexer.Survivors: Daughter, Dorrie, and husband George Brzostowski; son, Randy, and wife Karen; three grandsons, three great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Parsons; a niece and nephew; wife, Marilyn (Hahn) Flexer.He was predeceased by his daughter, Tricia; and grandson, Brett.Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.Contributions: American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215.