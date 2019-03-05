Lillian (Booz) Douthart

Lillian (Booz) Douthart, 92, of Middletown, N.Y., formerly of Palmerton, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, to join her loving husband, William H. Douthart Jr., who predec-eased her on Jan. 23, 2013.

Lillian was born in Germantown, PA, on Feb. 3, 1927, to the late William A. and Mildred (Funk) Booz.

Lillian worked occasionally, but her primary roles were that of mother, wife and homemaker. She was the cohesion in keeping the family together.

Lillian's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the Park Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Unit 6, Middletown, who gave their mother excellent care.

Survivors: daughter, Linda L. Douthart of Middletown; son, William H., and wife, Denise Douthart, of Lehighton; grandchildren, William H. Douthart IV and Brittany Douthart, both of Lehighton; granddaughter, Emily Jane Douthart (Drew Miller) of Center Valley; great-grandchildren, Star Jane Reppert and Izzy Reppert, both of Lehighton, and Lilly Jane Miller of Center Valley; and a sister, Clara Long, and her family.

She was predeceased by sisters, Adele and Mildred.

Services: Future services will be announced at St. John's Episcopal Church, Palmerton. Arrangements are by the Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Dumped/Stray Animal Rescue, 76 Houston St., Middletown, N.Y. 10940. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.