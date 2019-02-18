Mrs. Lillian J. Rogosky

Mrs. Lillian Jean Rogosky, RN, 91, of Still Creek, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. She was the wife of George Rogosky. They were married for 45 years.

She was a daughter of the late Millard F. Clemens and Lily I. (Bach-ert) Clemens of Quakake.

After graduation from Tamaqua Area High School in 1945, she joined the U.S. Army Cadet Nurse Corps at the Philadelphia General Hospital, where she graduated as a registered nurse in 1948.

After discharge, she worked as an ER nurse at the Northeast Hospital, Philadelphia, and then returned home as Head Nurse of the ICU Stepdown at the former Coaldale State General Hospital, until her retirement in 1984.

Lillian enjoyed casino trips, crosswords, video games, crocheting, canning, cooking and watching golf and football.

Most important was her unending love for her husband, George, children and entire family as she thought of them as one.

Lillian was a life member of St. John's United Church of Christ.

"We will always love and miss you and will carry your memory in our hearts."

Surviving are two sons, Joseph C. Walker of Ocala, Fla., and James S. Walker Sr. of Nuremberg; a daughter, Patricia Clee of New Ringgold; two stepdaughters, Lisa Walton of Beaverton, Oregon, and Janis Shepard of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandch-ildren.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Walker; a sister, Marian Clemens; a brother, Samuel Clemens; a stepson, George R. Rogosky; and a grandson, James S. Walker Jr.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, 31 Mahanoy Ave., Hometown. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Published in Times News on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary