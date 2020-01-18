|
Lillian P. Walk
Lillian P. Walk, 99, of Palmerton, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Mahoning Valley Nursing Home located in Mahoning Township.
She was the wife of the late Mahlon E. Walk.
She worked as a sewing machine operator for the former Scotty's Fashions, Little Gap, for 30 years until retiring in 1983.
Lillian was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowmanstown, as well as both the Chestnut Ridge and Palmerton senior centers.
She was an avid tatter and crocheter in her later years.
Born in Palmerton, Lillian was a daughter of the late Alexander and Annie (Benninger) Lauchnor.
She is survived by her many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter Phyllis; sisters, Elsie, Florence, Flossie, Mabel, Gertrude and Madeline; brothers, George and John. She was the last of her immediate family.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Contributions can be made to: Aquashicola Fire Company, P.O. Box 41, Aquashicola, PA 18012-0041.
Online condolences can be given at: www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 18, 2020