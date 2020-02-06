Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Linda A. Green Obituary
Linda A. Green
Linda A. Green, 70, of Ebervale, Luzerne County, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Sunday, Nov. 13, 1949, in Lehighton, the daughter of the late Charles Jr. and Anna (Wagner) Zellner.
Surviving are her beloved husband, David A. Bieniek; son, Michael C. Green, and his wife Ann, of Coaldale; daughter, Lisa Green of Andreas; sister, Karen Friebolin, and her husband Kurt, of Allentown; and seven grandchildren.
A graduate of Lehighton High School, Linda co-owned the former Last Chance Bar in Tamaqua from 1986 to 2011. Linda retired from Mountain City Nursing Home of Hazleton.
Linda enjoyed playing bingo online, was an Elvis fan and avid reader.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 6, 2020
