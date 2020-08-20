1/1
Linda D. Cressman
Mrs. Linda D. Cressman
Mrs. Linda D. Cressman, 75, of Emerald, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Rodney R. Cressman, whom she married on Sept. 20, 1975.
She was employ-ed by PP&L for 52 years prior to retiring.
Born in Allentown on Oct. 5, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Hugh W. and Lucille J. (LaBold) Jones.
She was a member of Bethel UCC, Slatington, and the Emerald Star Hose Co. No. 1 Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving in addition to her husband are cousins.
Service: Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. No calling hours. Arrangements by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Bethel UCC, 160 Fourth St., Slatington PA 18080.


Published in Times News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Memories & Condolences
So sorry to hear of Linda’s sudden passing. She was such a nice person.



Diane Martin
Friend
August 20, 2020
Linda was one of our Zumba girls. Such a beautiful lady! We will certainly miss her smile and our friendship through dancing❤Connie Stevenson and all of Linda’s Zumba friends
Connie Stevenson
Friend
August 20, 2020
I was shocked to hear of Linda's passing. We worked together for many years. She was always happy, and it was a joy to work with her. My prayers are with you, Rod.
Rose Doll
Friend
August 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Linda’s sudden passing. Rodney you will be in our thoughts and prayers.

Terry and Carol Feinour
Carol Feinour
Friend
August 19, 2020
I worked with Linda many years at PPL.
She was always happy! helpful and kind.
Karen Dallapalu
Coworker
