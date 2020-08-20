Mrs. Linda D. Cressman

Mrs. Linda D. Cressman, 75, of Emerald, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Rodney R. Cressman, whom she married on Sept. 20, 1975.

She was employ-ed by PP&L for 52 years prior to retiring.

Born in Allentown on Oct. 5, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Hugh W. and Lucille J. (LaBold) Jones.

She was a member of Bethel UCC, Slatington, and the Emerald Star Hose Co. No. 1 Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving in addition to her husband are cousins.

Service: Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. No calling hours. Arrangements by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Bethel UCC, 160 Fourth St., Slatington PA 18080.





