Linda J. Adams, 60, of Drums, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in her home, having battled cancer valiantly for two years. She was cared for by her devoted husband of 33 years, Bruce V. Adams.

She worked for Dr. Kislar, of Hazleton, in his billing department.

Born on Sunday, Sept. 7, 1958, in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Leonard Haspe Sr. and Jean Marie (Lazur) Haspe.

She was a 1976 graduate of Panther Valley High School.

Linda enjoyed doing crafts, and in her youth, was an avid skier.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Justin V., and a brother, Leonard Haspe Jr., both of Tamaqua; and nieces and nephews.

Service: Funeral service is 8 p.m. Monday at E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Contributions in her name may be made to Candy's Place, a Cancer Wellness Center, 190 Welles St., No. 120, Forty-Fort, PA 18704, or the , 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.