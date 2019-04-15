Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Linda J. Geiger

Linda J. Geiger Obituary
Linda J. Geiger
Linda J. Geiger, 67, of Owl Creek Road, Tamaqua, died Saturday, April 13, in Shenandoah.
Born in Lehighton on Jan. 22, 1952, she was the daughter of H. Bruce and Jean G. (Miller) Geiger.
A 1969 graduate of Tama-
qua High School, Linda worked at the former Pizza Hut in Tamaqua.
She was a former Girl Scout and attended St. John Lutheran Church in the Heights, Jim Thorpe.
In addition to her parents, Bruce and Jean, Linda is survived by brothers, Barry Geiger and his wife Linda Jo of Oswego, NY, Brad Geiger and his wife Deborah of Buckeye, AZ, and Bryan Geiger and his wife Judy of Orwigsburg, PA; nieces, Brook Geiger and Mallory Geiger; and nephews, David Bashore and Maxwell Geiger.
Services: 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. F. Peter Muhr and the Rev. William Thompson officiating. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials in Linda's name to St. John Lutheran Church in the Heights, 319 South Ave., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Online condolences at
www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Apr. 15, 2019
