Linda K. Tyson

Linda K. Tyson Obituary
Mrs. Linda K. Tyson
Mrs. Linda K. Tyson, 65, of Andreas, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Marlin "Bubby" Tyson. They were married on June 5, 1976, and celebrated 43 years of marr-iage.
She was last employed by the former Scotty's Fashion, Lehighton, and Bishop Mills, Weissport.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of Dolores (Markley) Solt of Ashfield and the late Phaon Solt.
She was a member of St. Peter's Church, West Penn.
She previously was a member of the Boy Scout Troop 755, Clamtown.
Linda enjoyed the outdoors and, at a younger age, she liked to swim. She loved her family and animals, especially her cats.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sheila (Solt) Hill.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a son, Daniel of Andreas; a brother, Mark Solt, and his wife, Lori, of Ashfield; two nieces and a nephew.
Service: Private funeral service. Arrangements by Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Contributions in her name may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
funeralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on May 11, 2020
