Linda M. Dean
Linda M. Dean, 71, of Lehighton, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Richard Dean, who died in 2002.
Born Sept. 25, 1948 in Palmer-
ton, she was the daughter of the late Warren S. and Evelyn E. (Cole) Fisher. She was a 1966 graduate of Lehighton Area High School and was a graduate of Lehigh Carbon Community College with an associate's degree in office technologies and later received her Certified Nursing Assistant degree.
Linda worked for many years at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, retiring in 2014.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lehighton, the Lehighton Women's Club, Lehighton American Legion Auxiliary Post 314 and the Witches Brew Bowling League at Fritz Lanes in Lehighton.
Linda enjoyed gardening, crocheting and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela, wife of Brian Kuehner, of Lehighton, and Amy Reilly, of Lansdale; grandchildren, Jakob and Remy; and brothers, Wayne Fisher, husband of Pat, of Washington D.C., and Walter Fisher, husband of Leanna, of Malvern.
Service: A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Fred Crawford officiating.
Committal service to follow at Lehighton Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed and social distancing and masks are required in the funeral home.
Schaeffer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Food Pantry, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Published in Times News on Jun. 20, 2020.