Linda Mae Strohl
Mrs. Linda Mae Strohl
Mrs. Linda Mae Strohl, 72, of Aquashicola, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family.
She worked at the former Fern-brook Mill, Aqua-shicola, and Wal-Mart, Lehighton, before retiring in 2018
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Davey George and Madlyn (Griffith) Getz.
She was a 1965 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School.
She traveled with her former husband, the late Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Strohl Sr., for his 21-year Marine Corps career. Her favorite places were North Carolina and Iceland.
Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Burger, and her wife, Moriah Coles, and Suzanne, and her husband, James Sweigert; a son, Thomas Strohl Jr., and his wife, Lisa; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four sisters; her former mother-in-law, June Strohl; five sisters-in-law; and a brother-in-law.
She was also predeceased by a great-granddaughter Kali.
Service: Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, 500 Church Drive, Trachsville. Call 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, T.K. Thomas Funeral
Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
