Mrs. Linda Mae StrohlMrs. Linda Mae Strohl, 72, of Aquashicola, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family.She worked at the former Fern-brook Mill, Aqua-shicola, and Wal-Mart, Lehighton, before retiring in 2018Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Davey George and Madlyn (Griffith) Getz.She was a 1965 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School.She traveled with her former husband, the late Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Strohl Sr., for his 21-year Marine Corps career. Her favorite places were North Carolina and Iceland.Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Burger, and her wife, Moriah Coles, and Suzanne, and her husband, James Sweigert; a son, Thomas Strohl Jr., and his wife, Lisa; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four sisters; her former mother-in-law, June Strohl; five sisters-in-law; and a brother-in-law.She was also predeceased by a great-granddaughter Kali.Service: Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, 500 Church Drive, Trachsville. Call 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, T.K. Thomas FuneralHome, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton.