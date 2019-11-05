Home

Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Linda Steets Obituary
Linda A. Steets
Linda A. Steets, 64, of Lehighton, formerly of Slatington, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of late Robert W. Steets, who passed away in 2018.
Linda was born in Philadelphia on March 25, 1955, the daughter of the late Carmen and Margaret (DeLisi) Panulla.
She was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Slatington, where she participated in the altar & rosary society.
Linda was formerly active in the Slatington Borough, where was animal control officer and a member of the crime watch team. She was also a member of the Vigilant Fire Co., Slatington.
She is survived by daughters, Linda Crisanti and Kristina Steets; grandchildren, Ariel Schmidt and Salvatore Crisanti.
Service: A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St., Slatington. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Times News on Nov. 5, 2019
