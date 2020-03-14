|
Linda L. Holland
Linda L. Holland, 62, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown.
She was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Betty Jo (Wellman) Holland.
She was a 1975 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.
Linda had worked as a cook in several of the local restaurants.
She is survived by a brother, Charles Holland and wife, Maggie, of Jim Thorpe; and a nephew, Charles III.
Services: Funeral services are private.
Memorial donations in her name may be sent to Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe to help with funeral costs.
Published in Times News on Mar. 14, 2020