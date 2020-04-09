Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Lisa Nicole Napoletano Obituary
Lisa Nicole
Napoletano
Lisa Nicole Napoletano, 14, of Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, due to injuries she sustained in an accid-ent on March 16.
Born in Stat-en Is-land, N.Y., she was a daugh-ter of Melissa (Asbrock) Napoletano.
She was of the Catholic faith.
She was a ninth grade student at Marian Catholic High School, Hometown, where she participated in track and field as a runner. She was also a member of the Girl Scouts.
Lisa enjoyed snowboarding, horseback riding and being in the outdoors.
She was an organ donor.
Surviving in addition to her mother are two sisters, Maria and Gabriella; her maternal grandparents, Donna and Tom Asbrock; an aunt, Victoria; and two uncles, Christopher and William Asbrock.
Service: Due to current restrictions, a tentative memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, in the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Memorial visitation 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 16. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. The service date is subject to change in accordance with the guidelines of the CDC.
Published in Times News on Apr. 9, 2020
