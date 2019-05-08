Llewellyn C. Gower

Llewellyn C. Gower, 70, of Franklin Township, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 6, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Darlene (Kibler) Gower for 47 years.

Born in Pal-merton on Dec. 7, 1948, he was the son of the late Har-old Gower and Miriam (Hoffman) Gower Hausman.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Navy from 1965-69, reaching the rank of Quartermaster.

Following his service, Llewellyn worked as a machinist for Ingersoll Rand in Allentown and Dorr Oliver in Hazleton.

He was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, Lehighton, and was a former member of the church choir. Previously, he was a member of the former St. Peter's E.C. Church, Weissport, where he served as an Assistant Lay Delegate.

Llewellyn was a member of the Franklin Township Fire Company and served as volunteer firefighter for the Franklin Township Fire Department for many years. He was a Franklin Township Little League Baseball coach for the Royals and was an avid Penn State football fan.

Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Travis in Pennsylvania; a daughter, Heather, wife of Todd Wolfe of Pitman; five grandchildren, Gwendolin, Madolin, Justin R., Todd A. and Grace; and a sister, RoseAnn Mowery, and a brother, Bruce Gower, and his wife, Ann, both of Lehighton.

He was also predeceased by a son, Justin; a sister, Sandra Mowery; and a half-sister, Virginia Beck.

Service: Celebration of Life service with military honors 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, Bethany E.C. Church, 222 North St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Jeff Stansbury officiating. Arr-angements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family, c/o the funeral home, 300 Alum St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.