Lloyd A. Bollinger Jr.
Lloyd A.
Bollinger Jr.
Lloyd A. Bollinger Jr., 77, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
He was the husband of the late Patricia (Walck) Bollinger.
He drove trucks for his family's business Bollinger Bros. Trucking for 59 years.
Lloyd and his wife, Pat, loved to go to area car shows with his old cars.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Lloyd and Marie (Schaffer) Bollinger.
He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne and husband, Gary Kuehner; sons, Michael, and Steven and wife, Amy; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie Holland. Lloyd loved his best friend, Sheba, his sheltie dog, who will miss him dearly.
Service: Graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Masks are required for calling hours at the funeral home.
Contributions in Lloyd's name can be sent to Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Condolences may be given at www.tk-thomas-
fh.com.


Published in Times News on Jun. 13, 2020.
