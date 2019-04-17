Lloyd L. Heckman

Lloyd L. Heckman, 92, of Gilbert, passed away Tuesday, April 16, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg.

Lloyd was the loving husband of the late Pauline L. (Meinhart) Heckman, who passed away on July 21, 2007.

He was born in Meckesville on Jan. 16, 1927, son of the late Asher and Mary (Diehl) Heckman.

Lloyd owned and operated Edgewood Service Station in Gilbert from 1957 until his retirement in 1991 and was the first autobody and paint shop in the area.

Lloyd was a member of the Pocono Old Tyme Farm Equipment Association, a member of the West End Fair Association and the Grundsow Lodge No. 6.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed raccoon and deer hunting, snowmobiling and working in his vegetable garden. His favorite pastime was restoring Jeeps and Broncos.

We have been blessed with the depth of Lloyd's love for us and with the memory of his touch in our lives.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Paulette Getz of Prescott, AZ, Mary Walz of Palmerton, Lloyd Heckman, and his wife Cynthia, of Sebastian, FL, Roger Heckman, and his wife Cheryl, of Kresgeville; Carl Heckman, and his wife Nancy, of Kresgeville, and Gary Heckman of Gilbert; and his former wife Gwen of Saylorsburg. He was the loving Pappy to his 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren which he adored.

He is also survived by his siblings, Franklin Heckman, and his wife Emma, of Lehighton, Lawrence Heckman, and his wife Jane, of Effort, Joyce Helmer, and her husband Albert, of Jim Thorpe; Bertha Meckes, and her husband John, of Jim Thorpe, Orpha Remmel of Jim Thorpe; Alice Schnell, and her husband Erwin, of Palmerton, and Nancy R. Heckman of Allentown; and many nieces and nephews.

He loved his family deeply and was there for anyone who needed his help especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Pauline, he was preceded in death by two sons-in-

law, Jerry Getz and Eugene Walz; and four siblings, Pauline Kistler, Elsie Britton, Edith Smith and Walter Heckman.

Service: Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 5 p.m. Saturday, until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the Gilbert Cemetery in Gilbert. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Lloyd L. Heckman to a .

www.gowerfuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary