|
|
Lloyd N. Dottery Jr.
Lloyd "Rocky" "Pappy" N. Dottery Jr., 65, of Palmerton, died early Tuesday morning, Sept. 17, 2019, at Jeanes
Fox-Chase Cancer Center, Phila-
delphia. He was the husband of Ruthie A. (Nie-hoff) Dottery since Oct. 18, 1975.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Lloyd Sr. and Joyce (Andrews) Zellner.
Rocky worked as a self-employed plumber in the Carbon County area for many years.
He served his country honorably in the Army, Vietnam Era, and achieved rank of SP4. Rocky was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, enjoying the Eagles, Phillies and the Sixers.
Survivors: wife; son, Chad M.; grandchildren, Maci and Cole; sisters, Joan Everett of Macungie, Sally, wife of Joseph Peste, of Kreidersville, Rosie Landis of Coopersburg, and Bonnie, wife of David Danas, of Allentown; brother, Gary of Allentown; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Darryl.
Services: With military honors, 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 3-4 p.m. Saturday. Private interment. Contributions: To the family in care of the Campton Funeral Home 18071. Online con-dolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 19, 2019