Lloyd R. Musick Obituary
Lloyd R. Musick
Lloyd R. Musick, 49, of Summit Hill, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lynn Township due to an accident while assisting others at a crash scene. He was the husband of Debbie (Zinck) of Summit Hill.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harold Lloyd Musick and Eleanor (Hartranft) Musick of Lehighton.
He attended Palmerton High School.
Lloyd worked for the Times News as a motor route driver and prior to that was a truck driver. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Diligence Fire Company in Summit Hill since 1991.
Surviving, along with his wife and mother, is a daughter, Kaitlyn Musick of Tamaqua; son, Brandon Musick at home; sister, Brenda German of Lehighton; granddaughter, Clara Mae Lloyd.
Service: Memorial services to be announced at a later date. Contributions, in Lloyd's memory, may be made to the family c/o the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at ww.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 22, 2019
