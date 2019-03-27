Lois C. Gates Sisko

Lois C. Gates Sisko, 88, of Whitehall, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late George Sisko, who passed away on Sept. 11, 2018.

She was the daughter of the late John J. Dobosh Esq., and

Helen (Rothwell) Dobosh.

Lois was a graduate of the former Lans-

ford High School and then went on to graduate from Chestnut Hill Nursing School in Philadelphia.

Lois worked for the former Coaldale State General Hospital for 31 years, beginning her career as a registered nurse and retiring in 1991 as nursing supervisor.

She was the treasurer of the Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees and was a member of the Alumni Association of Chestnut Hill Nursing School. Lois was a member of the former English Congregational UCC Church in Lansford.

Surviving are sons James Gates and his wife, Debra, of Whitehall, John Gates and his wife, Cori, of Lansford, and Jeffrey Gates and his wife, Elisabeth, of Macungie; grandchildren Christopher Segan, Erik Segan and his wife, Ann, Nathan Gates, Kevin Gates, Jason Gates and Kristyn Gates; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Cunliffe.

Service: Funeral service on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Skrabak-Parambo Funeral Home, 210 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with the Rev. Wayne Benack officiating. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Calling hours are Friday from 10-11 a.m.

Contributions in Lois' memory may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambo

fh.com.