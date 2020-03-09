Home

Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Lois E. Ciavaglia Obituary
Lois E. Ciavaglia
Lois E. Ciavaglia, 83, of Summit Hill, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Joseph Ciavaglia. They were married for 66 years this past March 6.
Born in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Hattie Mae (Neyer) Ellis.
She was a homemaker. Lois was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Surviving, along with her husband; are sons, Joseph Ciavaglia, and his wife Terry, of Penn Forest Township, and James Ciavaglia of Summit Hill; daughter, Donna Boruta, and her husband Thomas, of Towamensing Township; grandchildren, David Boruta and Heather Berger, and her husband Brent; great-
granddaughter, Audrey Joy Boruta; brother, James Ellis of St. Louis, MO; sisters, Rachel Jodrey of Catasaqua, Donna Jean Henninger of Treichlers, Betsy Henninger of Summit Hill and Mabel Bonner of Coaldale.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joanne; and an infant stillborn son. She was also preceded by six sisters; and three brothers.
Services: will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online Condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 9, 2020
