Lois I. Scott Smith
Lois I. Scott Smith, 85, passed November 2011.
Born in Johnston County, NC, in October 1926.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a talented woman who enjoyed crafting and liked to travel.
Daughter of the late Robert L. Scott and Ellie Boykin Scott. Sister of the late James Scott, Virginia Scott, Betty Batten, Elmer Scott, Willie Scott and Doris Eason.
Sister of Gladys Way. Wife of Robert W. Smith. Mother of L. Renell Collum, Wanda L. Smith de Perez, William T. Smith and Barbara A. Davis. Grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 14.
Service: Funeral services will be held May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the R. L. Scott family cemetery in Kenly, NC.
Published in Times News on May 4, 2019