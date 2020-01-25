Home

Lois Jane Bernstein Obituary
Lois Jane Bernstein
Lois Jane Chamberlain Littley Bernstein, 84, of Lehighton, formerly of Williamsport and Montoursville, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital on Hamilton St. in Allentown.
She was the wife of the late William C. Bernstein and the late Richard J. Littley Sr.
Born in Williamsport on June 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Chester Earl and Dorothy Mae (Winner) Chamberlain.
Prior to her retirement as a housewife, she was employed at the Sylvania Corp. in Montoursville and later at the Grit Publishing Co. in Williamsport.
Lois was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lehighton and enjoyed crafts and handmade porcelain work.
She is survived by a son, Richard J. Littley Jr. and his wife, Cristine, of Winter Haven, Florida; three daughters, Rebecca Bernstein of Glendale, California, Heidi Bernstein of Nesquehoning, and Wilhelmina, wife of the Rev. Mark Akers, of Lehighton; two sisters, Elsie, wife of Lawrence Reynolds of Palmyra and Merle Ciesielski, of New Castle, Delaware; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Chester Chamberlain.
Services: A Celebration of Life memorial service in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Andrew P. Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Call 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday. Private Interment.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA. 18240.
Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 25, 2020
