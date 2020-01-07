Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Loretta K. Kuzo


1957 - 2020
Loretta K. Kuzo Obituary
Mrs. Loretta K. Kuzo
Mrs. Loretta K. Kuzo, 62, of Jim Thorpe, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in her home and in the loving care of her family. She was the wife of Michael Kuzo Sr., married and bonded for 38 years.
Born on April 10, 1957, she was a daugh-ter of the late Wilmer Redline Sr. and Isabel (Fahey) Redline of Jim Thorpe.
Loretta made a living influencing and caring for family and friends. She worked for Tommy's Subs, Jim Thorpe, for 18 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four sons, Jeff Redline, and his wife, Ashley, Barry Phillips and his companion, Candice Simmons, Michael Kuzo II and Matthew Kuzo; three daughters, Victoria, wife of Zachary McIntosh, Alice Roberti and Jill Kuzo, and her companion, Al Roe; 14 grandchildren, Marissa, Jocelyn, Makenna, Madison, Hayden, Jace, Adleigh, Connor, Kyle, Brianna, Kahley, Brandon, Tyler and Alysa; three great-grandchildren, Asher, Lexie and Ansel; and three siblings, Dennis Redline, Wilmer Redline Jr., and his wife, Donna, and Jean Raczkowski, and her companion, Christopher Ditsky.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Marzen and Lorraine Crowley.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Interment, Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday.
Published in Times News on Jan. 7, 2020
