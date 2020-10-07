1/
Lori A. Martinelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori A. Martinelli
Lori A. (Gallagher) Martinelli of Jim Thorpe, went to her eternal rest on Oct. 1, 2020. She was 59.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of George Moll and Janise (Moll) Rowe and the biological daughter of Albert Falat.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Martinelli of Jim Thorpe; brother, Warren Moll of Jim Thorpe; son, John Gallagher III, husband of Keri Gallagher, of Jim Thorpe; daughters, Sarah Reyes, wife of Alex Reyes, of Jim Thorpe, Brittany Martinelli of Jim Thorpe, and Courtney Martinelli of Emmaus; stepbrothers, Carl Moll of Jim Thorpe, Richard and David Rowe, of Jim Thorpe, and Thomas Rowe of Pen Argyl; stepsister, Janie Nelson of Ohio; and grandsons, Timothy Tartaglia, soon to be Memphis Reyes, of Jim Thorpe, and Hunter Gallagher of Pennsburg.
Lori was a loving, giving person who dedicated her life to taking care of those in need. She touched the lives of so many people and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Service: Private.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved