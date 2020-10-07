Lori A. Martinelli

Lori A. (Gallagher) Martinelli of Jim Thorpe, went to her eternal rest on Oct. 1, 2020. She was 59.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of George Moll and Janise (Moll) Rowe and the biological daughter of Albert Falat.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Martinelli of Jim Thorpe; brother, Warren Moll of Jim Thorpe; son, John Gallagher III, husband of Keri Gallagher, of Jim Thorpe; daughters, Sarah Reyes, wife of Alex Reyes, of Jim Thorpe, Brittany Martinelli of Jim Thorpe, and Courtney Martinelli of Emmaus; stepbrothers, Carl Moll of Jim Thorpe, Richard and David Rowe, of Jim Thorpe, and Thomas Rowe of Pen Argyl; stepsister, Janie Nelson of Ohio; and grandsons, Timothy Tartaglia, soon to be Memphis Reyes, of Jim Thorpe, and Hunter Gallagher of Pennsburg.

Lori was a loving, giving person who dedicated her life to taking care of those in need. She touched the lives of so many people and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Service: Private.

The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store