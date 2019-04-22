In Memory of Lori L. Hudasky

3-18-65 4-22-91



...Until We Meet Again

Those special memories of you

will always bring a smile

If only I could have you back

for just a little while

Then we could sit and talk again

just like we used to do

You always meant so very much

and always will do too

The fact that you're no longer here

will always cause me pain

But you're forever in my heart

Until we meet again...

Always and Forever

Love and miss you,

Mom and our extended families Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary