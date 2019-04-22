Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Hudasky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori L. Hudasky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lori L. Hudasky Obituary
In Memory of Lori L. Hudasky
3-18-65 4-22-91

...Until We Meet Again
Those special memories of you
will always bring a smile
If only I could have you back
for just a little while
Then we could sit and talk again
just like we used to do
You always meant so very much
and always will do too
The fact that you're no longer here
will always cause me pain
But you're forever in my heart
Until we meet again...
Always and Forever
Love and miss you,
Mom and our extended families
Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.