In Memory of Lori L. Hudasky
When We Lost You
We wish we could see you one more time
come walking through the door
But we know that is impossible
We will hear your voice no more.
We know you can feel our tears
and you don't want us to cry
Yet our hearts are broken
because we cant understand
why someone so special had to be taken away.
We pray that God will give us strength
and somehow continue to get us through
As we struggle with this heartache
That came when we lost you.
Love Jane, Geri and Jean
Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2019