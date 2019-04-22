In Memory of Lori L. Hudasky



When We Lost You

We wish we could see you one more time

come walking through the door

But we know that is impossible

We will hear your voice no more.



We know you can feel our tears

and you don't want us to cry

Yet our hearts are broken

because we cant understand

why someone so special had to be taken away.



We pray that God will give us strength

and somehow continue to get us through

As we struggle with this heartache

That came when we lost you.



Love Jane, Geri and Jean Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary